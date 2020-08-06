Anna and the King, how much truth is there in Anna Leonowens' story?

Share it:

The story of Anna Leonowens is now well-known to fans of the seventh art: the book published by Margaret Landon in 1944 inspired a Broadway musical in '51, a film with Yul Brynner dated 1956 and, of course, theAnna and the King 1999 with Jodie Foster (as well as an animated film produced in the same year).

Anna is one of those who arouses attention, curiosity and admiration: a strong and confident woman capable of change the way you think of a sovereign anchored in legacies and rituals that seemed unthinkable to modify.

But how much truth is there in the story told to us in Anna and the King? The story of our protagonist is more or less faithful: husband's widow, Anna is hired at the court of the king of Siam as an English teacher, but ends up also performing duties of translator and consultant, actually going to fight intensely to change the mentality in force at the palace and to improve the condition of women local.

The political aspects of the film are completely invented: in the history of Anna Leonowens there is no mention of coups made or simply warped, added to the plot of the film with Jodie Foster only to make it more palatable by the cinematic point of view. About the star of Anna and the King: soon we will see Jodie Foster directing The Day They Stole the Mona Lisa.