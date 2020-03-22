Aniplex and Crunchyroll are serious with Tower of God: all the details on the production

Share it:

The anime adaptation of Tower of God will debut in less than a month, or rather, between less than three weeks. Crunchyroll is focusing heavily on the new series created by the guys from Telecom Animation Film and today, with the anime on the home straight, he decided to present one by one i main staff members at work on the work.

The direction of the series has been entrusted to Takashi Sano, renowned mangaka and Japanese animator. In the past, the director worked firsthand on titles such as Sengoku Basara is Transformers: Energon, while in recent times he directed some episodes Gantz, Princess Principal and Vinland Saga, the anime winner of the "Anime of the Year" award at the Anime Trending Awards 2020.

He found space alongside the director Hirokazu Hanai, former animator famous for participating in the making off of Inuyasha, Fullmetal Alchemist, Hunter x Hunter and Naruto. Two years ago Hanai got the role of director in the anime adaptation of the dark fantasy opera Dances with the Dragons.

Sano and Hanai followed the screenplay by Erika Yoshida, the thirty-two-year-old writer already engaged in the past in the realization of some important screenplay (Love and Lies, Sunrise, Lupine III – The Italian adventure).

Finally, the Tower of God character design was entrusted to Masashi Kudo, while the music was composed by Kevin Penkin, former architect of the soundtracks of Made in Abyss and The Rising of the Shield Hero.

We remind you that Tower of God will be part of the brand new Crunchyroll Originals and that the first episode will be available from Wednesday 1 April 2020.