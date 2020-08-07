Entertainment

Animelog: Toei and Kodansha present the YouTube channel with over 3000 free anime series

August 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
A new way to fight piracy born from the partnership between many Japanese animation studios, producers and publishing houses. Animelog (or Anilog), this is the name of the new YouTube channel now available in Japan, aims to distribute over 3,000 anime series for free and completely legal by 2022.

As reported by Variety, the YouTube channel represents an attempt to curb the massive damage caused by anime piracy, similar to what was done with MangaPlus for paper works. At the moment the channel is only available to Japanese users, but in case the project turns out to be a success the desire to make it available in the West has already been confirmed (initially with only English subtitles).

Among the anime currently available, some historical series stand out such as Black Jack is Conan, the boy of the future, as well as more recent products of course. In total, companies of the caliber of Nippon Animation, Tezuka Productions, Toei Animation, Shogakukan and Shueisha Productions, Shinei Animation and Kodansha have already confirmed their participation.

Of course, the project is in an embryonic phase, but the numbers seem promising. In a few years, the possibility of being able to see clips of Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE and many other souls legally and without copyright problems.

And what do you think of it? Is it a winning project? Let us know yours with a comment!

