AnimeJapan has been officially canceled for Coronavirus

There was a lot of anticipation for AnimeJapan 2020, a Japanese event linked to the world of souls and beyond. Organized to hold the bank on March 21 and 22, 2020, there had been several doubts over the past weeks possible construction of the fair due to Covid-19, the Coronavirus that is plaguing the world.

After rumors about a possible cancellation or postponement, today the official confirmation arrives today: AnimeJapan 2020 will not be held on set dates, having been canceled. The organizers pointed out that there are too many doubts about the propagation of the Coronavirus and the Japanese government in recent days has asked for the suspension and cancellation of fairs and events that would have attracted massive crowds of people. The event will begin to compensate anyone who has pre-purchased the ticket starting March 6.

There are many Japanese fairs suspended or canceled due to the epidemic: the Nipponbashi Street Festa cosplay event in Osaka will not be held on March 15th; many Japanese companies such as Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bushiroad and Square Enix will not take part in conventions or events of any kind.

The absence of AnimeJapan is important since it was during the fair that several were expected news about the anime of Demon Slayer, The Attack of the Giants 4 and above all the information concerning Tite Kubo and Bleach. In recent weeks, among other things, AnimeJapan had launched a survey to find out the series that fans wanted to become an anime.