AnimeFactory presents Lupine III The First and other upcoming anime films

Koch Media, through its label Anime Factory, the publication of many animated titles in Italy is continuing. 2020 opens with new proposals, revealed in a company release.

On February 27th Anime Factory will bring to the cinema Lupine III The First, the feature film of Lupine III recently arrived in Japan. Produced completely in 3DCG, a new technique for the character, it will see the return of Lupine and his gang in search of a treasure that not even the thief's grandfather had been able to steal. After being released to the cinema, Anime Factory has revealed that Lupine III The First will also be available in home video with collector's editions in the future.

Also in February 2020, but on the 13th of the month, it will debut in home video version the movie Fireworks. Produced by the house of Your Name and directed by the director of Madoka Magica, Norimichi and Nazuna will spend a magical summer under the fireworks. Under the label of Lucky Red and Anime Factory, the proposed edition will contain, in addition to the blu-ray disc, also an original booklet of 28 pages in full color with in-depth analyzes and exclusive interviews.

The same day will also appear in the catalog Maginger Edition Z – The Impact!, a six DVD / Blu-ray series that revisits the Go Nagai myth. In 2009 and directed by Yasuhiro Imagawa, the work will be accompanied by extra content such as a gallery of preparatory drawings and three 32-page booklets each full of unpublished information.

Finally, the Anime Factory release is not lacking anticipate the contents of the coming months as ONE PIECE: Stampede.