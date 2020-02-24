Entertainment

Anime Trending Awards 2020: Vinland Saga wins, Demon Slayer defeated for the first time

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Demon Slayer lost the first official title of "Anime of the year" to Anime Trending Awards 2020, sixth edition of the prestigious prizes awarded by the western public. To triumph Vinland Saga, the anime taken from the manga of Makoto Yukimura, which thus conquers the first relevant title after the "Best Drama" at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020.

The Anime Trending Awards do not present a jury and the prizes are awarded via the solo popular vote. All the souls broadcast in 2020 are candidates. Below you can read the winners.

  • Souls of the year: Vinland Saga
  • Anime movies of the year: Weathering With You
  • Best male character: Senku Ishigami – Dr. Stone
  • Best female character: Raphtalia – The Rising of the Shield Hero
  • Best male support character: Erwin Smith – Attack on Titan 3
  • Best female support character: Ai Hayasaka – Kaguya-sama: Love is War
  • Ship of the year: Nishikata x Takagi – Takagi-san 2
  • Best original anime: Carole & Tuesday
  • Best animations: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  • Best character design: Dr. Stone
  • Best couple: Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane – Kaguya-sama: Love is War
  • Best setting: Vinland Saga
  • Best soundtrack: The Promised Neverland
  • Opening of the year: Kawaki wo Ameku – Domestic Girlfriend
  • Ending Theme of the year: Unlasting – Sword Art Online – War of the Underworld
  • Best Action / Adventure Anime: Vinland Saga
  • Best anime comedy: Kaguya-sama: Love is War
  • Best anime drama: The Promised Neverland
  • Best fantasy anime: Fate / Grand Order: Absolute Demon Front – Babylonia
  • Best anime mecha / sci-fi: Astra Lost in Space
  • Best musical anime: Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life
  • Best romantic anime: The Quintessential Quintuplets
  • Best sports anime: How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?
  • Best supernatural anime: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Vinland Saga has therefore stolen from Demon Slayer the only trophy that was missing from his collection. So far in fact, the anime of Ufotable study got first place at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Newtype Anime Awards, Yahoo! Japan Awards, Tokyo Anime Awards Festival, Golden Issue Awards and many others, winning virtually every competition. Director Shuuei Yabuta he spoke after the award ceremony, saying he was honored and thanking western fans for their support.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the results? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our review of Vinland Saga.

