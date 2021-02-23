ANIME: Tokyo Mew Mew New Confirms Release Date In First Teaser

A special event for the new anime of Tokyo Mew Mew confirmed its premiere date for 2022. Additionally, the event also revealed a new image (teaser) where we finally see the new character design (with protagonist Ichigo Momomiya).

Takahiro Natori (Cannon Busters) directs the anime in Yumeta Company. Yuka Yamada (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, Bungaku Shōjo, Neo Angelique Abyss) is in charge of the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino (Date A Live, No. 6) is designing the characters and Toshiki Kameyama is directing the sound.

Tokyo Mew Mew (Mew Mew Power) had an anime adaptation in 2002 with a total of 52 chapters. The new adaptation of manga created by Ten Hundred includes a new cast of actors. Following, The Truth News He shares the promotional teaser and more details of the remake:

Tokyo Mew Mew – New Project 2022

Tokyo Mew Mew 2022 Cast

According to a new update, Tokyo Mew Mew New plans to bring Yuki Tenma like Ichigo. Mirai Hinata will play Mint Aizawa, while Ryoko Juni will play Lettuce Midorikawa. As for Pudding Fong, the character will be played by Rian Today while Momoka Ishii interpreta a Zakuro Fujiwara.

The five main cast members are forming a unit called Smewthie, and their first single will be released digitally on March 22. The single features the songs “Sweet Sweet Darling” and “Resolution of colors” used in the open auditions for the role of Ichigo.

The new anime accompanies the 20th anniversary of the mangaas well as the 65th anniversary of Nakayoshi magazine Kodansha, which originally published the Tokyo Mew Mew series. The staff announced the anime remake in April 2020. What do you think of this new show? Did you grow up with the 2002 adaptation? 2022 will debut the new Mew Mew Power.

