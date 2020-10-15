Anime: the Japanese industry slowed down by Covid-19, all official data

The Covid-19 pandemic has severely damaged the world economy as well the anime industry it is severely affected. Following several cancellations and delays, for the first time in eleven years, the growth of the sector is declining.

According to a financial report published by the company Teikoku Databank, the anime industry is currently in a stalemate. The total revenue for 2019-2020, collected from more than 270 different studies, amounts to a figure equal to 2.3 billion dollars; an impressive number, but which when compared to the earnings recorded between 2018 and 2019 marks a measly 0.5% more. This figure marks the lowest growth in over ten years.

As for the shows produced, however, the figure is lower compared to the previous year, despite the fact that for the fifth consecutive year more than 300 new titles were produced. The 2019-2020 season is the second in a row in which we see a decline in the number of productions. This year 332 shows were inaugurated, compared to 340 in 2018 and 356 in 2017.

In the report released by Teikoku Databank we can also note that two companies were forced to declare bankruptcy. However, this is encouraging, as 12 companies went bankrupt in 2018.

Although 2019-2020 was a real “annus horribilis”, the financial report is by no means negative and, indeed, suggests a slow recovery. Already from this autumn season we can see new promising animated series that are capturing the attention and hearts of the public. In addition, numerous new announcements and surprises await us, such as Wonder Egg Priority, the new anime from the Darling in the Franxx studio. But for the foreseeable future there are also strange requests, like the one made by the creator of the anime Wandering Witch.