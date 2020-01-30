Entertainment

Anime movies like never before in 2019, in Japan 16 films surpass the billion yen

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
There Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (MPPAJ), the name of the association made up of the four major Japanese film producers (Shochiku, Toho, Toei, Kadokawa), recently confirmed that 2019 was a historic year for anime, given that 16 films have managed to overcome the barrier of the billion yen.

During the classic annual conference held yesterday in Tokyo, the association announced that during the 2019 calendar year they were distributed in Japan 689 Japanese films (86 more than 2018) e 589 foreign films (10 more than 2018), for a total of about 262 billion yen collected at the box office. In total only 40 Japanese films have broken the billion wall and of these, 16 were souls. You can read the complete list below.

  1. "Weathering With You" – 14.06 billion yen
  2. "Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire" – 9.37 billion
  3. "ONE PIECE: Stampede" – 5.55 billion
  4. "Doraemon: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration" – 5.02 billion
  5. "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" – 4 billion
  6. "Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution" – 2.98 billion
  7. "Crayon Shin-chan Honeymoon Hurricane -The Lost Hiroshi-" – 2.08 billion
  8. "Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: Maji LOVE Kingdom" – 1.82 billion
  9. "Fate / stay night ［Heaven's Feel］」 Ⅱ.lost butterfly "- 1.66 billion
  10. "City Hunter The Movie: Sjinjuku Private Eyes" – 1.53 billion
  11. "Promare" – 1.5 billion
  12. "Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko" – 1.45 billion
  13. "Dragon Quest Your Story" – 1.42 billion
  14. "Love Live! Sunshine !! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow" – 1.3 billion
  15. "Yokai-Watch The Movie: FOREVER FRIENDS" – 1.25 billion
  16. "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re; surrection" – 1.06 billion
Weathering With You pulled the competition off without much trouble, and is now one step closer to becoming the fifth most profitable anime film in history. ONE PIECE: Stampede instead beat Dragon Ball Super: Broly, ending up behind him in total earnings with a difference of about 3 billion yen. Unfortunately, films like the excellent Her Blu Sky and the hilarious Konosuba: Legend of Crimson they failed to take a spot on the list.

And what do you think of it? Which of those present convinced you the most? Let us know with a comment!

