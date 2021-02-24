ANIME: “Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon S” reveals cast and main staff

The official website of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon S (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S) de Kyoto Animation, revealed a new promotional video for the animeas well as the cast and staff members of the show.

The anime will premiere this July 2021 and it’s the second season of the show. Like the first season, the adaptation is based on the manga by Coolkyousinnjya. Following, The Truth News He shares more information about the cast and staff of the series.

Details about Miss Kobayashi 2

Staff members include Tatsuya Ishihara (Amagi Brilliant Park) como director, Nobuaki Maruki (K-ON!) As chief animation director, Yuka Yamada (Koisuru Asteroid) as the series composer, Miku Kadowaki (Tsurune) as character designer, Shoko Ochiai (Anohana) as an art director.

Joji Unoguchi (Clannad) as a 3D artist, Azumi Hata (Violet Evergarden) as a color designer, Hiroki Ueda (Hyouka) as cinematographer, Norihiro Tomiita (Beyond the Boundary) como director 3D, Yota Tsuruoka (Bakemonogatari) as sound director, and Masumi Itou (Mobile Suit Gundam AG) as a music composer.

The deceased Yasuhiro Takemoto, who directed the first season, is credited as director of the series. Takemoto passed away on July 18, 2019, during the arson attack at Kyoto Animation. He is also remembered for his work on the Full Metal Panic! Series, Lucky Star, and Hyouka on KyoAni.

The late Yasuhiro Takemoto was director of Miss Kobayashi

Lantis is in charge of the musical production for the anime of “Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon S”. Meanwhile, the cast includes Mutsumi Tamura como Kobayashi-san, Yuki Kuwahara like Tohru, Maria Naganawa like Kanna.

Yuki Takada como Elma, Minami Takahashi como Lucoa, Tomomi Mineuchi como Iluru, Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis en Kuroshitsuji) como Fafnir, Yuichi Nakamura como Makoto Takitani, Emi Kato como Rico Saikawa, Yuko Goto como Georgie y Natsuori Ishihara como Shota Magado.

Sinopsis del anime Miss Kobayashi

Miss Kobayashi is a average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment, until she saves the life of a dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!).

Tohru will do anything to pay her debtWhether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and loving dragon as a roommate, nothing is easy, and Miss Kobayashi’s normal life is about to go to the bottom! Were you expecting a second anime season for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid?

