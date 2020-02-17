Entertainment

Anime Japan 2020 risks cancellation due to Coronavirus

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In late January, the announcement of a Bleach panel at Anime Japan 2020 had opened the door to an alleged return of Tite Kubo's masterpiece on the small screen. However, due to the Coronavirus alarm, the announcement of the much speculated second season of Bleach is getting further and further away.

After hitting animation studios, the new virus continues to arouse fear around the world, even causing it cancellation of the Mobile World Congress. Unfortunately, the bacteriological threat is going to go beyond the famous Catalan fair, even going to frighten the organizers of theAnime Japan 2020, the biggest Japanese event that accompanies numerous anime and manga themed ads.

The fair, in fact, is in danger of being canceled and it is the organizing committee itself that warns the public about the possibility that the event may be canceled. Through the post attached at the bottom of the news, therefore, it is possible to read the official press release regarding the situation, as a host event over 150,000 presences can cause unpleasant surprises with the current plague of the Coronavirus.

READ:  My Hero Academia: here are Shigaraki's two crazy plans

In any case, although the official seems now practically certain, it is not said that in the end the Anime Japan 2020 does not take place regularly, we therefore advise you to stay tuned among our pages to stay updated on the situation. In this regard, we remind you that Rukia's voice actress was also invited as a guest to the Japanese fair.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.