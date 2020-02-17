Anime Japan 2020 risks cancellation due to Coronavirus

Share it:

In late January, the announcement of a Bleach panel at Anime Japan 2020 had opened the door to an alleged return of Tite Kubo's masterpiece on the small screen. However, due to the Coronavirus alarm, the announcement of the much speculated second season of Bleach is getting further and further away.

After hitting animation studios, the new virus continues to arouse fear around the world, even causing it cancellation of the Mobile World Congress. Unfortunately, the bacteriological threat is going to go beyond the famous Catalan fair, even going to frighten the organizers of theAnime Japan 2020, the biggest Japanese event that accompanies numerous anime and manga themed ads.

The fair, in fact, is in danger of being canceled and it is the organizing committee itself that warns the public about the possibility that the event may be canceled. Through the post attached at the bottom of the news, therefore, it is possible to read the official press release regarding the situation, as a host event over 150,000 presences can cause unpleasant surprises with the current plague of the Coronavirus.

In any case, although the official seems now practically certain, it is not said that in the end the Anime Japan 2020 does not take place regularly, we therefore advise you to stay tuned among our pages to stay updated on the situation. In this regard, we remind you that Rukia's voice actress was also invited as a guest to the Japanese fair.