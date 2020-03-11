Anime Factory does not stop: the publisher reveals the new home video

Share it:

Anime Factory, the Japanese animation label of the publisher Koch Media, is doing things big. After the extraordinary local success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the recent acquisition of the film "Hello World", the distributor is preparing to relaunch with the home video releases of April.

The relaunch of Lupine III by Anime Factory has opened the doors to the publisher to take back the famous thief gentleman's franchise, despite the fact that the debut in the Italian cinemas of The First has been officially postponed. Among the news of April, in fact, the label has announced the next arrival of the second volume of Lupine III: The Second Series in high definition, the season with the famous "red jacket" to be clear, scheduled for release the first days of the month.

But it will not be the only title to strengthen the distributor's catalog, as on the same day, April 2nd, the home video of Daikengo: the Guardian of Space, the 1978 series of the same name, directed by director Akira Yahiro. The return of one of the most beloved giant robots will be accompanied by an edition that restores the historical dubbing in 5 DVDs.

In any case, we suggest you continue to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss the future news of the anime world in Italy.