Anime Awards 2021: the winners of the votes organized by Crunchyroll are official

Every year Crunchyroll, the American website that distributes numerous anime in streaming, organizes an event in which users can vote for their favorite series, divided into different categories, which are finally awarded. Let’s find out together the winners of the 2021 edition.

This year the fifth edition of the Anime Awards was held whose voting was open on the Crunchyroll website starting from January 15th revealing Jujutsu Kaisen leading the nominations with 10 nominations. There were numerous categories in which users could vote for their favorite series and finally the results were made known. Below are the winners for each division.

Anime of the year – Jujutsu Kaisen, produced by the MAPPA studio

– Fruits Basket 2, produced by the TMS Entertainment studio Best Comedy – Kaguya-sama: Love is War ?, produced by A-1 Pictures studio

– Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- 2, produced by WHITE FOX studio Best Director – Masaaki Yuasa, autore di Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

– Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken !, produced by Science SARU studio Best fight scene – Deku vs Overhaul, da My Hero Academia 4

– Mayuka Ito, for her work on Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Best protagonist – Catarina Claes, dall’anime My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

–Ryomen Sukuna, dall’anime Jujutsu Kaisen Best Male Character –Shoyo Hinata, da Haikyuu !! To The Top

– Kaguya Shinomiya, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Best couple –Nasa Yuzaki e Tsukasa Yuzaki, da Tonikaku Kawaii

– Yusuke Kobayashi, for his interpretation of Natsuki Subaru in Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- 2 Best English voice actor – Zeno Robinson, for his portrayal of Hawks in My Hero Academia 4

– Wild Side by ALI, for the anime BEASTARS Best ending – LOST IN PARADISE di ALI feat. AKLO, per l’anime Jujutsu Kaisen

What do you think of these results? Did you expect different winners? Let us know in the comments.

