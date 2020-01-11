Anime Awards 2020: Demon Slayer leads with 9 nominations, here are all the candidates

Crunchyroll has finally opened the votes for the Anime Awards 2020, the most important western recognition reserved for Japanese animated series. You can express your preferences until midnight on January 17th.
Leading the applications are there Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Carole & Tuesday is Vinland Saga with 9 nominations each. Very well too Mob Psycho II, Attack on Titan 3 is Kaguya-sama: Love is Warrespectively competing with 7, 6 and 5 nominations. Below you can read all the candidates.
Souls of the year
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Carole & Tuesday
- Mob Psycho 100 II
- O Maidens in Your Savage Season
- Vinland Saga
- The Promised Neverland
Best animations
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Attack on Titan 3
- Mob Psycho 100 II
- Sarazanmai
- Vinland Saga
- Fate / Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
Best male character
- Bruno Bucciarati in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind
- Hyakkimaru in Dororo
- Kanata Hoshijima in Astra Lost in Space
- Shigeo "Mob" Kegeyama in Mob Psycho 100 II
- Tanjiro kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Naruzou Machi in How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?
Best female character
- Carole on Carole & Tuesday
- Chika Fujiwara in Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Emma in The Promised Neverland
- Kohaku in Dr. STONE
- Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero
Best soundtrack
- Attack on Titan 3
- Carole & Tuesday
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Dr. Stone
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind
- The Rising of the Shield Hero
Best director
- Tetsuro Araki – Attack on Titan 3
- Kiyotaka Suzuki – Babylon
- Shinichiro Watanabe & Motonobu Hori – Carole & Tuesday
- Yuzuru Tachikawa – Mob Psycho 100 II
- Kunihiko Ikuhara – Sarazanmai
- Shuhei Yabuta – Vinland Saga
Best character design
- Carole & Tuesday
- Dororo
- Dr. Stone
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Sarazanmai
- Vinland Saga
Best protagonist
- Emma – The Promised Neverland
- Hyakkimaru – Dororo
- Saitama – One-Punch Man 2
- Senku Ishigami – Dr. Stone
- Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket
Best antagonist
- Ai Magase in Babylon
- Angela in Carole and Tuesday
- Askeladd in Vinland Saga
- Garou in One-Punch Man 2
- Isabella in The Promised Neverland
- Overhaul in My Hero Academia 4
Best fight scene
- King Crimson vs Metallica – Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind
- Levi vs Giant Beast – Attack on Titan 3
- Mob vs Toichiro – Mob Psycho 100 II
- Tanjiro & Nezuko Kamado vs Rui – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Thorfinn vs Thorkell – Vinland Saga
- Ushiwakamaru vs. Tiamat in Fate / Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
Best couple
- Baki Hanma & Kozue Matsumoto in Baki
- Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Mafuyu Sato & Ritsuka Uenoyama in Given
- Reo & Mabu in Sarazanmai
- Rika Zonazaki & Shun Amagi in O Maidens in Your Savage Season
- Ymir & Historia in Attack on Titan 3
Best comedy
- Aggretsuko
- How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?
- Isekai Quartet
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Sarazanmai
- My Roommate Is a Cat
Best drama
- Stars Align
- Carole & Tuesday
- The Promised Neverland
- Fruits Basket
- Vinland Saga
- Babylon
Best fantasy
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Sarazanmai
- Ascendance of a Bookworm
- Attack on Titan 3
- The Promised Neverland
- Astra Lost in Space
Best Opening
- Kiss me – Carole & Tuesday
- Touch Off – The Promised Neverland
- 99.9 – Mob Psycho 100 II
- Kawaki wo Ameku – Domestic Girlfriend
- Hell – Fire Force
- Mukanjyo – Vinland Saga
Best Ending
- Hold Me Now – Carole & Tuesday
- Chikatto Chika Chikaa ♡ – Kaguya: Sama – Love is War
- Torches – Vinland Saga
- Stand By Me – Sarazanmai
- Veil – Fire Force
- Sayonara Gokko – Dororo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, already fresh from victory at the 2019 Newtype Awards, is the big favorite and will probably bring home the largest number of statuettes. On the other hand, Vinland Saga has quickly become one of the favorite fans and should at least win the competition for the best antagonist.
For the best fighting scene, the clash between Demon Slayer and The Attack of the Giants is interesting, while the winner for the best opening is unthinkable.
And what do you think of it? Who will win the most prizes? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the Top 100 anime of the Crunchyroll decade, shared just a month ago.
