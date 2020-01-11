Anime Awards 2020: Demon Slayer leads with 9 nominations, here are all the candidates

Share it:

Crunchyroll has finally opened the votes for the Anime Awards 2020, the most important western recognition reserved for Japanese animated series. You can express your preferences until midnight on January 17th.

Leading the applications are there Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Carole & Tuesday is Vinland Saga with 9 nominations each. Very well too Mob Psycho II, Attack on Titan 3 is Kaguya-sama: Love is Warrespectively competing with 7, 6 and 5 nominations. Below you can read all the candidates.

Souls of the year

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Carole & Tuesday

Mob Psycho 100 II

O Maidens in Your Savage Season

Vinland Saga

The Promised Neverland

Best animations

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Attack on Titan 3

Mob Psycho 100 II

Sarazanmai

Vinland Saga

Fate / Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Best male character

Bruno Bucciarati in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind

Hyakkimaru in Dororo

Kanata Hoshijima in Astra Lost in Space

Shigeo "Mob" Kegeyama in Mob Psycho 100 II

Tanjiro kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Naruzou Machi in How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?

Best female character

Carole on Carole & Tuesday

Chika Fujiwara in Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Emma in The Promised Neverland

Kohaku in Dr. STONE

Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero

Best soundtrack

Attack on Titan 3

Carole & Tuesday

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Dr. Stone

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Best director

Tetsuro Araki – Attack on Titan 3

Kiyotaka Suzuki – Babylon

Shinichiro Watanabe & Motonobu Hori – Carole & Tuesday

Yuzuru Tachikawa – Mob Psycho 100 II

Kunihiko Ikuhara – Sarazanmai

Shuhei Yabuta – Vinland Saga

Best character design

Carole & Tuesday

Dororo

Dr. Stone

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Sarazanmai

Vinland Saga

Best protagonist

Emma – The Promised Neverland

Hyakkimaru – Dororo

Saitama – One-Punch Man 2

Senku Ishigami – Dr. Stone

Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket

Best antagonist

Ai Magase in Babylon

Angela in Carole and Tuesday

Askeladd in Vinland Saga

Garou in One-Punch Man 2

Isabella in The Promised Neverland

Overhaul in My Hero Academia 4

Best fight scene

King Crimson vs Metallica – Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind

Levi vs Giant Beast – Attack on Titan 3

Mob vs Toichiro – Mob Psycho 100 II

Tanjiro & Nezuko Kamado vs Rui – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Thorfinn vs Thorkell – Vinland Saga

Ushiwakamaru vs. Tiamat in Fate / Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Best couple

Baki Hanma & Kozue Matsumoto in Baki

Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Mafuyu Sato & Ritsuka Uenoyama in Given

Reo & Mabu in Sarazanmai

Rika Zonazaki & Shun Amagi in O Maidens in Your Savage Season

Ymir & Historia in Attack on Titan 3

Best comedy

Aggretsuko

How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?

Isekai Quartet

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Sarazanmai

My Roommate Is a Cat

Best drama

Stars Align

Carole & Tuesday

The Promised Neverland

Fruits Basket

Vinland Saga

Babylon

Best fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Sarazanmai

Ascendance of a Bookworm

Attack on Titan 3

The Promised Neverland

Astra Lost in Space

Best Opening

Kiss me – Carole & Tuesday

Touch Off – The Promised Neverland

99.9 – Mob Psycho 100 II

Kawaki wo Ameku – Domestic Girlfriend

Hell – Fire Force

Mukanjyo – Vinland Saga

Best Ending

Hold Me Now – Carole & Tuesday

Chikatto Chika Chikaa ♡ – Kaguya: Sama – Love is War

Torches – Vinland Saga

Stand By Me – Sarazanmai

Veil – Fire Force

Sayonara Gokko – Dororo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, already fresh from victory at the 2019 Newtype Awards, is the big favorite and will probably bring home the largest number of statuettes. On the other hand, Vinland Saga has quickly become one of the favorite fans and should at least win the competition for the best antagonist.

For the best fighting scene, the clash between Demon Slayer and The Attack of the Giants is interesting, while the winner for the best opening is unthinkable.

And what do you think of it? Who will win the most prizes? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the Top 100 anime of the Crunchyroll decade, shared just a month ago.