Anime: According to research, 30% of voice actors would like to die from work

The actor’s job is not as easy as one might expect: being constantly in the public eye and under pressure, very often leads to depression. Despite being carried out behind the scenes, the world of dubbing is also afflicted by this problem, especially in theJapanese anime industry.

According to a recent survey by Japan Actors Union, 30% of voice actors said they thought they wanted to die because of their work. In Japan, voice actors are held to strict expectations, as well as being advertised and showcased as real actors. This pressure, it seems, is unmanageable for some of them.

The information was gathered by interviewing a total of 166 voice actors. Of those interviewed, 48 have revealed having thought about suicide because of their profession. The full report is still pending, but these early findings are worrying and should change the way voice actors are viewed by the public.

The main concerns seem to come from grueling working hours and constant public harassment. The Japan Actors Union, in order to better clarify the results of the survey, consulted a psychiatrist. “Entertainers are constantly judged on social media and have restrictions on diet and sleep. So it’s easy to get stressed out and have no one to share your worries with. This can lead to thoughts of suicide“.

The suicide theme is one of the hottest in Japanese land. Over the course of 2020, more than 13,000 people resorted to this extreme act; an impressive number, well above that of deaths from serious diseases such as Covid-19. The survey carried out by Japan Actors Union will lead to a mental health service for all those voice actors who need advice. Meanwhile, the Japanese anime industry has been slowed by the global pandemic. Darling in the Franxx studio has announced a new anime.