Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain Are Back With Their Original Cast

Rob Paulsenvoice of Yakko Warner in the original ‘Animaniacs’, Is clear:“It is an incalculable compliment. Much more being able to do it again with Maurice, with Tress, with Jess. Yakko, Wakko and Dot are back and so is Pinky and Brain."

That's right, two years after the news first hit the networks, Hulu's promise to bring the crazies back ‘Animaniacs’On your grill, along with the essentials‘Pinky and the Brain’And the original voice cast is closer than ever.

"Also, in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters, and I totally understand why producers do it, I also know that just because a movie star talks doesn't mean the series is going to be a success.Paulsen comments in an interview with comicbook.com. "You must have a good script, cool characters and fabulous actors, whether they are famous or not"

As happened in the original series from 1993 to 1998, Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell Y Tress MacNeille will be Yakko, Wakko Y Dot, the three brothers Warner protagonists of the main title while Maurice LaMarche will take care of Brain, the leader of the segment in which together with Pinky (Paulsen's voice) They tried to conquer the world every night.

With autumn 2020 as the official release date of the new ‘Animaniacs’On Hulu, we will have to wait to find out how the series adapts to the new calendars that are already being prepared.