Animal Crossing vs Fortnite: the life simulator is the most 'twittered' game on Twitter

After the halfway point of June, many companies are sharing the first balance sheets on the trends of this first half of 2020: among these also Twitter.

The bluebird social network has particularly offered a first look at the video game themes most faced by its users during this year. Particularly interesting ranking is that relating to more "twittered" games until now. Well, to win the gold medal is Animal Crossing.

The most recent representative of the series is the highly talked-about Nintendo Switch exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Released in March, this has indeed enjoyed extraordinary success, which has seen the game achieve commercial results that exceed even the most optimistic forecasts of the Kyoto House.

Below, find the Top Ten full of most discussed games on Twitter in this first phase of 2020:

Animal Crossing (@animalcrossing) Fate / Grand Order (@fgoproject) Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy) Disney: Twisted-Wonderland (@twst_jp) Fortnite (@FortniteGame) Ensemble Stars (@ensemble_stars) Knives Out (@GAME_KNIVES_OUT) Apex Legends (@PlayApex) Identity V (@IdentityVJP) PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG)

The result achieved by Animal Crossing even surpasses that of the Final Fantasy franchise or of the most famous battle royale in the current gaming scene, from Fortnite to Apex Legends. During the month of July, the last chapter of the life simulator was still at the top of the Japanese sales rankings. Post-launch support for the game from Nintendo also continues: recently, for example, an Island of Dreams has been introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.