Animal Crossing still on top: New Horizons and sport conquer the UK

From 20 March 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch: since then, the game has enjoyed unbridled success. Constantly present in the sales charts of many countries, Taiwan recently even saw the publication of an Animal Crossing-themed IKEA catalog!

Among these, also the UK, whose gamers seem to have been definitely conquered by the colorful life simulator of the Kyoto House. Even in the week that just ended, Animal Crossing: New Horizons turned out to be the best-selling title. To support him on the podium, we find two sports games. To win the silver medal is PGA Tour 2K21, new release dedicated to golf enthusiasts, while on the third step we find the mixed martial arts of EA Sports UFC 4.

Below, find the Top 10 UK whole wheat:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons PGA Tour 2K21 EA Sports UFC 4 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Ghost of Tsushima Minecraft FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Ring Fit Adventure

Several exclusives are present Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4, with Mario kart 8 Deluxe and Ring Fit Adventure on one side and Ghost of Tsushima and Marvel’s Spider-Man on the other. Then the success of Minecraft and GTA 5 is timeless, while on the sports front the ranking also hosts FIFA 20.