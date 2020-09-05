Animal Crossing: September Insects, Fish and Sea Creatures Guide

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like every month, the new free update of Animal Crossing New Horizons introduces a large amount of new animals to find and capture on the island. So let’s see the complete list of insects, fish and marine creatures available in September.

Northern Hemisphere

River fish

From 16.00 until the following 09.00 you can find: the Quantato Crab , worth 2,000 bells; there Golden Trout , which you can sell for an incredible 15,000 bells; the Alpine Salmerino (3,800 bells); the Japanese salmon , with the lowest value of the four, salable for 1,000 bells.

During the whole day the following will be available: the Northern Pike , with a value of 1,800 bells; the Royal Salmon , with the same value as the previous one, equal to 1,800 stars; the Salmon , salable for the figure of 700 stars, the lowest of all the fish in the September update; the Storione , on the other hand, salable for the huge sum of 10,000 stars.

From 16.00 until the following 09.00 you can find: the , worth 2,000 bells; there , which you can sell for an incredible 15,000 bells; the (3,800 bells); the , with the lowest value of the four, salable for 1,000 bells. During the whole day the following will be available: the , with a value of 1,800 bells; the , with the same value as the previous one, equal to 1,800 stars; the , salable for the figure of 700 stars, the lowest of all the fish in the September update; the , on the other hand, salable for the huge sum of 10,000 stars. Sea fish

No sea fish are available in the September update.

No sea fish are available in the September update. Creature Marine

From 16.00 to the next 09.00 you can capture: the Nautilus , salable at a price of 1,800 bells, and the Northern Shrimp , with a value of 1,400 bells.

Throughout the day the following will be available for capture: the Turban Snail , with a value of 1,000 bells; L’ Ostrica (2,000 bells); the Octopus Umbrella , salable for a total of 6,000 stars.

From 16.00 to the next 09.00 you can capture: the , salable at a price of 1,800 bells, and the , with a value of 1,400 bells. Throughout the day the following will be available for capture: the , with a value of 1,000 bells; L’ (2,000 bells); the , salable for a total of 6,000 stars. Insects

Fluttering in the skies of your island, from 16.00 to 19.00 you can find: the Common Butterfly, with a value of 160 stars, and the Yellow Butterfly, salable for the same amount. From 16.00 to 17.00 you will find the Monarch butterfly, with a value of 140 stars. From 08.00 to 19.00 the Red dragonfly, sold for 180 stars.

Near the rocks of the island you will find, from 11.00 to 16.00, the Pig of Earth (250 stars), while from 16.00 to 11.00 the next morning you will find the Centopiedi, which you can then sell for 300 bells.

On the ground, however, you can capture the Cricket (130 stars) and the Suzumushi (430 stars), both available between 17.00 and 08.00 the next morning.

Throughout the day the Carabo Violino, which you can find above the stumps of the cut trees and has a value of 450 stars.

Southern Hemisphere

River fish

From 16.00 until the following 09.00 you can find: the Golden Trout , the Alpine Salmerino and the Japanese salmon .

During the whole day the following will be available: the Tadpole , with a value of only 100 stars, and the Cobite , with a sales value of 400 bells.

From 16.00 until the following 09.00 you can find: the , the and the . During the whole day the following will be available: the , with a value of only 100 stars, and the , with a sales value of 400 bells. Sea fish

As for sea fish, in September we only find the addition of Ishidai , available for capture throughout the day and salable for a sum of 5,000 bells.

As for sea fish, in September we only find the addition of , available for capture throughout the day and salable for a sum of 5,000 bells. Creature Marine

From 16.00 to 09.00 you can catch the Nautilus , while the following will be available throughout the day: the Giant Crab of Japan , salable for the remarkable sum of 12,000 stars; there Sea snail , with a value of 1,000 bells; the Calamaro Lucciola (1,400 stars); the Calamaro Vampire , with a value of 6,000 stars.

From 16.00 to 09.00 you can catch the , while the following will be available throughout the day: the , salable for the remarkable sum of 12,000 stars; there , with a value of 1,000 bells; the (1,400 stars); the , with a value of 6,000 stars. Insects

From 04.00 to 19.00 there will be three different butterflies available: the Yellow Butterfly (160 stars), la Tiger Butterfly (240 stars) and the Butterfly Vanessa Io, with a whopping 2,500 bells worth.

From 08.00 until 17.00 you can instead capture: the Mantide (430 stars); there Mantide Orchidea, salable for 2,400 stars; L’Worker bee, with a value of 200 stars; there Coccinella (200 little stars).

From 19.00 only the one will be available Catacanthus (1,000 stars), while for the whole day you can find the CIMIC, with a value of 120 stars.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to visit the Island of Dreams. Have you already taken a look at the guide to unlocking the magic wand?