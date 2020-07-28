Animal Crossing on Switch: Island Backup and Dreams coming soon with the new summer update

Share it:

As promised at the announcement of the first summer update of Animal Crossing on Switch, the leaders of Nintendo confirm many other new content and additions with Volume 2 of the summer update of New Horizons.

The next update of Animal Crossing New Horizons will take care to introduce a whole series of elements to the already enormous playful experience of the Nintendo blockbuster, starting with the fireworks which will be held weekly throughout the month of August.

The fireworks will light up the sky above the players' islands starting from 19:00 on every Sunday in August. Users will be able to participate in the digital party using little stars and thus receive lottery tickets in the square, through which they can obtain festive items.

Thanks to the new update you can also dive into the Dreams, with dreamlike representations of imaginary worlds where the islanders will be welcomed by Sonia which will allow users to visit the other scenarios dreamed by the players. The exploration of these fantasy settings will also take place thanks to "dream codes" that you can share with your friends to visit each other while your alter-ego is busy taking a nap.

In addition to these important gameplay novelties, the second summer update will finally introduce the Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Backup, a feature that is loudly requested by fans. Through this option, activated by Nintendo Switch Online members, it will be possible to save the data of the island and users: in this way, it will be possible to recover them in case of theft, loss or damage of your Switch console. Players will then be able to contact the Nintendo Consumer Service: an employee will help them restore data on a new or repaired console.

Before leaving you to the video that illustrates the new contents of this update, we inform you that theSummer Update Vol. 2 Animal Crossing New Horizons will be available from July 30 on Nintendo Switch.