Animal Crossing: New Horizons will star in the Nintendo Direct on February 20

As he had been speaking in recent days, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be the only protagonist of a Nintendo Direct which will be issued this Thursday, February 20, when an exact month remains for sale on March 20, 2020. The time chosen is 15:00 (Spanish peninsular time) and will last approximately 25 minutes.

Nintendo's press release does not make clear the reason why Tom Nook needs to share new information about his business venture, beyond promising us that "The Island Settlement Plan will be shown in detail

Deserts of Nook Inc".

This plan refers to the main reason that players will have since they set foot in their destination: they should roll up their sleeves and give a little call to start a new life from scratch on a desert island. They will enjoy freedom in its purest form and will be able to decorate their homes, create all kinds of things, personalize their appearance and live a thousand adventures with their friends.

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Animal Crossing series premieres on Nintendo Switch and introduces new features, such as creating objects, new ways to decorate the interior of homes and the exterior, the Nookophone and much more. As in previous installments of the series, players can participate in a wide range of activities and meet both familiar faces and new friends, while watching the passing of the seasons and enjoying life on the island at your own pace.

As we told you recently, the Nintendo Switch themed edition of Animal Crossing It was going to be released simultaneously with respect to the game, but the outbreak of coronavirus in China caused its delay. Hopefully this does not mean the bad news of a delay announcement on the release date of the game too, that we have been waiting for a new Animal Crossing for a long time since Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS.