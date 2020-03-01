Animal Crossing: New Horizons will bring back the perspective of Nintendo GameCube

Share it:

After starring in the Nintendo Direct last February 20 and present numerous new features in it, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is preparing for its launch this March. This new installment for Nintendo Switch It will come loaded with surprises, but one of them brings us back to the 2001 title for GameCube.

The new title of this lovely saga of animals has been playable during the event PAX East 2020, held during this weekend in Boston. One of the details that attracts the most attention is the possibility of activating top-down perspective as seen in the initial GameCube game.

This is shown by a new video of the event published by GameXplain. Through the use of Joy-Con the perspective can be activated from above, thus breaking with the kind of spherical perspective of the world that we saw in the rest of modern Animal Crossing deliveries. "Peaceful creativity and charm await you while you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be," says the official description of the game. "Collect resources and create everything from amenities to practical tools."

Recall also that one of the most talked about news of this new title is that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will not have saved in the cloud, even being a subscriber of Nintendo Switch Online. Instead, the company would offer us another data recovery service in case of loss of the game and thus allowing you to download a copy of your game hosted on servers.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is ready to get to Nintendo Switch next day March 20. If you want to know more details about this new delivery, you have at your disposal our first impressions of the first 30 minutes of New Horizons, will it be up to the previous ones?