Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be updated for free this week with great news

Although its launch for March 2020 was planned long before the coronavirus crisis, the truth is that Animal Crossing: New Horizons It came to Nintendo Switch at a perfect time. In fact, beyond the virtues of the saga, that social connection is coming from pearls to many players who are confined to their homes.

Best of all, if you've already exploited the game a lot, you'll soon be able to download it from the shelf. Nintendo has just announced a completely free update, which will arrive this week, and which will add a lot of interesting news. It will be from this Thursday, April 23, 2020. Below you can see the trailer that the Japanese company has published to celebrate the announcement.

As detailed by Nintendo in a press release, this free update will bring with it new seasonal events, works of art, an expansion of the museum, flora everywhere and the visit of new characters. In addition, they have also confirmed that both this update and those that will come later, will add new experiences to the game so that users have a great time for a long time.

On the other hand, the events that will gradually arrive through this update have been detailed. To begin with, from the same day on 23 the "Gandullo Gardening Post" will arrive. This is a character who will visit the players' island regularly to sell all kinds of items, such as bushes and flower seeds, which are ideal to give a green touch to the landscape.

Also from Thursday, the Ladino Ambulante Ship will be available. It is a character that will appear with his ship to sell to the users in-game works of art, as well as furniture of other colors. Although, as in previous installments of Animal Crossing, players will have to be careful and determine which works are authentic and which are mere fakes. If they manage to obtain an authentic work, then they can donate it to the museum to open the art gallery, where everything from paintings to sculptures will be displayed.

Finally, from April 23 to May 4, 2020 "Nature Day" will be available. A celebration during which you will be able to perform special challenges to earn Nook miles. These challenges have nature as the protagonist, and consist of planting trees and watering flowers, among others. From there, the arrival of other events is expected a little later.

From "May Day Getaway" (from May 1 to 7) that will allow us to visit an island a little different from ours (with surprises included), to "International Museum Day (from May 18 to 31) , at which time we will be able to collect stamps on a special card (reward included) .All without forgetting the "Wedding season (from June 1 to 30)", at which time players will visit the island of Faun to meet the marriage formed by Paca and Al, and they will lend a hand to do a wedding anniversary photoshoot, with more rewards, of course.