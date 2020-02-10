Animal Crossing: New Horizons will allow purchases with real money in the game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Once again the Nintendo page dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is cause for news (and there are already a few in recent weeks). This time because a label has been added that warns of the presence of purchases with real money within the game.

Since one of the strengths of the franchise is the purchase of all kinds of decorative and cosmetic elements for our characters, their homes and now even an entire island, it is easy to think about the inclusion of a micropayment store where they are sold Some of these items in exchange for real money. Undoubtedly a decision that would not be taken well by players who have grown up with past deliveries seeing that it was enough to work hard to get all this.

A much more optimistic possibility to explain this label is the presence of future downloadable paid content packages with which to expand the gaming experience. We know that in recent years Nintendo has bet more strongly than ever on this model and in this new Animal Crossing the potential for expansion is virtually unlimited and that would help extend the life of the title for all the years that Nintendo Switch has left without need to announce another delivery in a few years.

We won't know exactly what purchases the ESRB label warning refers to, but the community is certainly wishing that none of the controversial practices of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp monetization have been implemented in this first foray into the Nintendo franchise Switch

The presence of expansions will hardly bother anyone since Animal Crossing is the ideal license to have permanently installed in a console and any excuse to return every little time will be well received.

Source.