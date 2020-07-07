Animal Crossing New Horizons: there are those who take advantage of the July update to steal

Share it:

With the arrival of the July 2020 update of Animal Crossing New Horizons, users who are having fun ruining the game of other players have also sprung up.

Indeed, according to the increasingly numerous reports of players on social networks, it seems that many are pretending to want to sell turnips on the islands of the other players but, once landed on the map, they find a way to escape the paths created by users and dive at sea for capture every single marine creature in the area. This is a very annoying problem that is pushing several users not to share the code of their island to avoid situations of this type. If someone were to steal all the creatures in the sea, you will have to wait a long time before they regenerate and, for example, you could miss the opportunity to meet Pasqualo and get one of the pieces of the Siren Set.

