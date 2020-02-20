Animal Crossing New Horizons: the official guide reveals Museum and Timmy & Tommy Shop

Share it:

Waiting to find out what Nintendo has in store for Nintendo Direct dedicated to Animal Crossing scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 20 December, an interesting report comes from the ever vigilant users of ResetEra.

Some retailers, as you can check directly at the bottom of this news, have in fact started to advertise the in their online stores official guide the expected Animal Crossing: New Horizons, coming soon to Nintendo Switch. However, various information not yet known to the community of enthusiasts seems to have been included in the product description.

Among these is the return of a structure used as a Museum within the new chapter of the saga. In particular, it refers to a place where Inhabitants will be able to exhibit personal collections, which will be greatly appreciated by lovers of paleontology and nature. Some lines also refer to a Timmy & Tommy Shop, inside which interior decorators and fashion users will be able to devote themselves to the purchase of various objects.

Further confirmations in this regard could come on the occasion of the new Direct. We remind you that, obviously, the Everyeye editorial staff is ready to keep you company during the event. The good Cydonia will comment on Nintendo Direct on the Tiwtch Channel of Everyeye: the appointment will start around 14: 30/14: 45, with the start of the Direct certificate on time for 15:00, do not miss!