Animal Crossing New Horizons: the new update fixes bugs and problems

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nintendo has released Update 1.3.1 for Animal Crossing New Horizons, small update that corrects some bugs and errors reported by the community after installing the 1.3.0 patch available from last week.

Specifically, various problems have been corrected, including one that prevented the use of the Zen bridge and the red Zen bridge on the third level hills, a problem related to availability of diving suits in Marco and Mirco's shop, a bug that generated hermit crabs in places beyond the beach and finally a glitch that caused the appearance of clouds of dialogue over the inhabitants with whom we have already spoken.

A minor minor update but that however, we recommend installing as soon as possible to improve the overall experience. The July update introduced the ability to swim in Animal Crossing New Horizons and there are those who are taking advantage of this opportunity to steal, with great regret from the community.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been an incredible success in recent months it has quickly become one of the best-selling games in the first half of 2020 with over thirteen million copies distributed only in the spring.