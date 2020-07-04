Animal Crossing New Horizons: the first summer update 'dives' on Switch!

Share it:

As scheduled, the first summer update of Animal Crossing New Horizons with swimming and diving is available on Nintendo Switch and can be downloaded completely free of charge: let's find out all the news of this important update.

With the July 3 patch of Animal Crossing New Horizons we are witnessing the entrance of several unpublished summer-themed activities, such as those represented by the possibility of to dive, to swim is to dive in the placid waters of the island which is the backdrop to the adventures of our Villager.

Therefore, enthusiasts can dive and reach the waters off the coast to make short dives: this activity will be rewarded not only by the splendid view of theunderwater ecosystem of their island but also by the possibility of carrying out tasks on behalf of Pascal, the new visitor who will offer us additional elements to personalize the gaming experience.

Furthermore, those who have already installed the July 3 update will already have stumbled upon Gulliver to admire his new pirate outfit: he too, like Pascal, will be the harbinger of advice for carrying out missions and tasks that will allow you to access special prizes for your alter ego. At the beginning of July update of Animal Crossing New Horizons other updates will follow which will contribute to enrich the already enormous playful offer of the exclusive Nintendo Switch: the second summer update will arrive in early August, with more activities and surprises arriving on the island.