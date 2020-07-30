Animal Crossing New Horizons: summer tour arriving at the ZOOM biopark in Turin!

Share it:

Waiting to launch the second summer update of Animal Crossing on Switch with Backup dell'Isola e Sogni, Nintendo and the curators of the ZOOM biopark in Turin announce an event between real and virtual focused on the characters and the sparkling atmospheres of New Horizons.

The exclusive tour will revive the emotions of the last chapter of the iconic Animal Crossing sandbox series for young and old. The synergy between ZOOM Turin and the Japanese videogame giant will produce many activities aimed at fans of the series, starting with a series of funny videos which will be published on the biopark's web portal and through which similarities and differences between the characters of the game and the over 20 animal species which represent, including tigers, otters, giraffes, rhinos, penguins and hippos.

The initiative will also include a special tour "Animal Crossing @ZOOM" which will allow visitors to the facility to immerse themselves in the world of New Horizons and see the "real" counterpart of the protagonists crossed on the island of the Nintendo Switch masterpiece a few meters away. A keeper will accompany the group among the biopark habitat, revealing the secrets and curiosities of each species hosted and providing lots of food for thought to fans of Animal Crossing.

As in the Museum of New Horizons, moreover, also in ZOOM there will be the Blatero owl is Eight to the park to welcome guests and present them with the journey that awaits them, starting from the encounter with the dynamic couple represented by Alpaca and Merino. All activities related to Animal Crossing New Horizons will take place at biopark ZOOM in Turin on the weekends of September.