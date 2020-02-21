Animal Crossing New Horizons: structures, customization and … dangers!

Share it:

During the Nintendo Direct dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a wide range of new details on the life that the players will lead on their desert island were presented.

Once in this heavenly place the player will be offered one camping tend, who will be able to plant freely where they prefer, and a Nook Phone, equipped with various and useful Apps. It will also be possible to advise other anthropomorphic inhabitants on where to install their own, gradually giving shape to the island. On the latter, several services await the public. Among these we can for example cite a Service center, where you can devote yourself to the construction and customization of objects of various kinds, from chairs to outdoor barbecues. With the latter, you can enrich the natural area. Also present a Airport, which will allow vacationers to visit islands of other users. Participating in different activities will allow you to collect Miles Points, with which to repay the goods received on arrival or to be exchanged for special prizes, including tickets for travel to unknown and mysterious destinations!

The island will be able to reserve several surprises for the most unwary travelers. In the local fauna there will in fact be dangerous creatures, such as wasps or scorpions. Players should not try to catch them, under penalty of being stung and having to seek emergency medical help. In the middle of the night, moreover, the possibility of running into is not excluded ghosts! Finally, along the beaches of the island it will be possible to spot gods shipwrecked, to offer first assistance.

During Direct were also presented details on Season and choice of the island in Animal Crossng New Horizons.