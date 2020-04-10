Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons retired in China

April 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
At the moment it only affects the digital version of the game, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been withdrawn from sale in China. And although we still do not know the official reasons, there are indications that make us think about the possibility that the movement has to do with political issues. The reason? The game was being used by Hong Kong activists in the face of their protests. Something the government might have wanted to avoid.

In any case, it takes a little context to put ourselves in a situation. And the truth is that, as early as March, media such as Bloomberg commented that the game was being used by activists from Hong Kong. How? Basically, using game text boxes to launch criticism of the president regarding the coronavirus crisis.

Now, it is Reuters who reports that the Nintendo title has been withdrawn from digital sales across the country. As you can see below, the whole subject is very well illustrated in this tweet by Joshua Wong that Bloomberg collected in his day.

In fact, one of the reasons why the game could have been withdrawn is precisely the dissemination of these messages from Wong on social networks, which have been happening since March until today.

In any case, we still do not have any official statement from China. And not only by the government, but also by the country's main vendors. Some have even gone so far as to sell the product under a completely different name.

