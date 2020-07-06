Animal Crossing New Horizons, players stuck on Zen bridges due to a glitch!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The July update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has introduced a wide range of features in the life simulator, including the possibility of obtaining a diving suit and swimming.

However, it seems that the update also brought with it a bizarre unexpected event linked to the correct functioning of the bridges. Specifically, several players are complaining about the inability to properly cross i zen bridges by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latter seem to have become the victim of a glitch, which sees the path of users blocked by an invisible barrier.

Several islanders of the Nintendo life simulator are reporting the issue to the Kyoto House. Some players have even relied on messages sent to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' official Twitter account for support. Directly at the bottom of this news you can see an example, accompanied by a short video clip that illustrates the problem. Has something similar happened on your islands too?

Waiting for any updates from Nintendo on the subject, we recall that the game has reached record sales, with over 5 million copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold in the territory of the Rising Sun only, in a few months: the launch of the title dates back to March.