Animal Crossing New Horizons: no transfer of bailouts to the Cloud or between consoles

From the German version of the official leaflet of Animal Crossing New Horizons for Switch comes an important confirmation of the absence of the save transfer function, both between the console and on the Cloud.

Based on what was revealed by the ResetEra community by retrieving the card to download New Horizons on the German eShop, the next chapter of the Villager epic sandbox it will take up 6.2 GB of space on Switch, but with the need to keep part of the hard disk free for future title updates.

Much more interesting, however, are the information relating to the management of the rescues: according to the information sheet, the data of Animal Crossing New Horizons they cannot be uploaded to the Cloud and will be linked to the console chosen to install the game, all this because of the already known limitations on the number of islands accessible on each system. Also from the New Horizons download card, the compatibility with Amiibo Animal Crossing and Amiibo cards from the series launched with Amiibo Festival, Happy Home Designer and New Leaf Welcome Amiibo.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is slated for release on March 20 exclusive on Nintendo Switch: on these pages you will find a clarification of Nintendo on multiplayer and on the islands accessible in the new one life simulator.