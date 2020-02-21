Animal Crossing New Horizons: new details on the Seasons and on the choice of the Island

Share it:

The opening of the Nintendo Direct dedicated to Animal Crossing New Horizons has allowed all fans of the Villager series to discover further details on the gameplay dynamics related to the passing of the Seasons and the choice of the Island.

According to what the Japanese developers led by Aya Kyogoku, based on the choice of the desert island proposed to us by Tom Nook Vacation Package we can change our gaming experience.

To determine these changes will be the layout of the map, the choice of hemisphere where the island will be located (northern or southern) and, consequently, the weather conditions that we will meet. The alternation of the seasons will allow all New Horizons Villagers to dedicate themselves to always different activitiesfrom catching insects in the summer to creating snowmen in the winter.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is slated to launch March 20 only and exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In the days preceding the last Nintendo Direct dedicated to the next chapter of Animal Crossing, information from the Timmy & Tommy Shop Museum of New Horizons from the Official Guide also emerged on the net.