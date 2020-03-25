Animal Crossing New Horizons: New content may be delayed by coronavirus

Share it:

Nintendo is currently working on new content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, recently released for Nintendo Switch. However, those in Kyoto do not rule out delaying all updates, as well as DLCs or events that were scheduled for the most immediate future. The reason, obviously, would be none other than the coronavirus. Here we tell you all the details.

In any case, the statements have been clearly conditional and depending on how the situation is progressing with respect to the current pandemic. The fact is that the director of the game and the producer of the same, Aya Kyogoku and Hisashi Nogami respectively, have made an interesting interview for The Washington Post.

In it they have confirmed that, for the moment, the work for all these contents and events is still maintained at this point. However, they wanted to make it clear that there is a moment of uncertainty in this regard: "We are not sure if we are going to have to change something, but I think we have to be flexible", the director has commented when asked about the issue of COVID-19.

On the other hand, producer Nogami has also wanted to emphasize the importance of protecting workers first: "In terms of the development team, I also have to think about their health and well-being.". Of course, from IGN we will be attentive to inform you of any update regarding this possible decision.

Speaking of the game itself, it should be said that it is breaking quite important records on a commercial level. Something that has also happened with another game that also hit the market on March 20, 2020. We are talking about DOOM Eternal, which has even doubled (and almost tripled) the numbers of simultaneous players on Steam compared to the 2016 reboot. Most likely, one of the causes of both "phenomena" is the confinement to which we are subject right now. Something that several analysts have already pointed out recently.