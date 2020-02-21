Animal Crossing New Horizons, multiplayer and Nook Link: all the details on online and coop

Share it:

After presenting the structures and dangers present in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the new chapter of the series offers confirmations on the operation of the multiplayer sector.

In particular, up to eight users they will be able to live on the same island. In the event that more than one resident is present in an atoll, an additional, baptized service will be offered Cooperative game. Thanks to this feature, up to four inhabitants will be able to explore together the surrounding environment. The organizer of the gathering will be the leader of the expedition, who will be identified by an indicator. During the game, another player may take on the role. All items collected during these activities will be collected at the Service Center, where it will be possible to collect them.

L'Nintendo Switch Online app will host a section dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, called Nook Link. The latter will offer several features, including the QR Code reading of models made in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Happy Home Designer and the voice chat function. The service will be available from March 20, 2020.

With a Nintendo Switch and a copy of the game, all members of one family they can live on it a shared island: the maximum resident however remains fixed at eight. Each user can register a resident and build his own house.

As for the visit to other islands, it will be forbidden to carry some objects, such as axes or shovels, but those who are part of the list of best friends can still use them.