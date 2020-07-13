Animal Crossing New Horizons: more and more controversy about thefts, users are furious

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just a few days ago we told you about an unpleasant trend that some players started to have in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, taking advantage of what we might call a distraction of the developers to raid everything that is hidden in the seabed surrounding the island deserted.

In fact, many players are used to inviting other users to sell turnips, but this custom may soon end. Until now it was possible to prevent someone from starting to wander the island stealing fruits and animals by simply building routes, but with the July 2020 update, the smartest users are getting around the problem by wearing a diving suit and diving directly into the sea from the bridge that connects the island to the airport. In doing so, the unfortunate on duty find themselves with the island completely emptied of all sea creatures, even those like them Scallops which are used to bring the funny Pasqualo otter to get one of the pieces of the Sirena set.

By taking a quick look at social networks like Twitter, where players often publish Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed content, it is possible to understand how much this problem is ruining the experience of many islanders, who ask Nintendo to find the best solution. as fast as possible.

Before leaving you with a video showing one of the many thefts, we remind you that the latest update of Animal Crossing New Horizons solves a problem with Zen Bridges.