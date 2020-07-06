Technology

Animal Crossing New Horizons, July update: how to get the Sirena set with Pasqualo

July 6, 2020
Garry
Thanks to the July 2020 update of Animal Crossing New Horizons, a new character has also been introduced that the old fans of the series will certainly recognize: pasqualo. The funny NPC does not roam the island like everyone else and to make it tick you need to follow a few simple steps.

First of all you need to get a diving suit to be able to immerse yourself in the waters that bathe the coasts of your desert island. At this point it is possible for you to start swimming around the island in search of the points where bubbles are visible: interacting with these points you can collect some objects that are found exclusively in the sea such as pearls and the scallops. Just the scallops seem to be the favorite food of the old Pasqualo, which could appear when the player collects one. In case you come across a scallop and then see Pasqualo, talk to him: you will be asked if you want to give him the mollusk, so as to receive a piece of the Siren Set in exchange. It should be noted that it is not possible to obtain more than one piece of the set per day, therefore to complete the collection you will have to go looking for scallops once every 24 hours.

Do not forget that on our pages you will find the complete list of the new insects of July 2020 in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

