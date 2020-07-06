Animal Crossing New Horizons, July update: how to get a diving suit and swim

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the July update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, available only for a few hours, the developers gave players the opportunity to wear one diving suit in various colors. If you also want to add this item of clothing to your collection, necessary for swimming, then you are in the right place.

You can find this item for sale in Nook's Shop, as long as you have already connected the console to the internet and updated your copy of the game to the latest version. Every day you will find for sale a different color of the diving suit at the price of 3,000 Little Stars. If you have a little Miles to spend, you can also buy at the price of 800 Miles a special version of green and black, which is always present in the shop and does not vary from day to day like the other coloring.

After purchasing the suit, all you have to do is wear it and try to dive into the water to discover a whole new world around your desert island. By pressing the button A near the water you can start swimming, instead with the pressure of the button B it is possible to go deep. Do not forget that your character cannot stay in water for too long, since oxygen tends to run out in a short time.

Have you read our guide on how to catch July's new bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizons?