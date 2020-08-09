Animal Crossing New Horizons is the second best-selling game ever in Japan

Share it:

It looks just like that Animal Crossing New Horizons wants to accumulate record after record and, in this regard, in the last few hours it has been elected as the second best-selling video game ever in Japan.

With his seven and a half million copies sold, the exclusive Nintendo Switch has in fact managed to surpass even Super Mario Bros for Famicom and the old man Pokémon in the Gold and Silver editions. In short, it is an unprecedented success if we consider that the only title to have placed more copies in Japan was Pokémon Red / Blue / Green, which remains undefeated with its more than ten million copies.

Here is the complete ranking of the best-selling games ever in Japanese territory:

Pokémon Red / Green / Blue (Game Boy) – 10,230,000 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 7,500,000 Pokémon Gold / Silver (Game Boy Color) – 7.1710.000 Super Mario Bros. (Famicom) – 6,810,000 New Super Mario Bros. (DS) – 6,490,000 Pokémon Diamond / Pearl (DS) – 5,850,000 Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS) – 5,800,000 Pokémon Black / White (DS) – 5,530,000 Pokémon Ruby / Sapphire (GBA) – 5,400,000 Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS) – 5,330,000 Brain Age 2 (DS) – 5,100,000 Monster Hunter Freedom 3 (PSP) – 4,850,000 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) – 4,640,000 New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Wii) – 4,630,000 Pokémon X / Y (3DS) – 4,600,000 Pokémon Sword / Shield (Switch) – 4,520,000 Dragon Quest IX (DS) – 4,400,000 Monster Hunter Freedom Unite (PSP) – 4,250,000 Tetris (Game Boy) – 4,240,000 Super Mario Land (Game Boy) – 4,190,000

We remind you that just a few days ago it was confirmed that Animal Crossing New Horizons is the second best-selling game ever.