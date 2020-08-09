Technology

Animal Crossing New Horizons is the second best-selling game ever in Japan

August 9, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

It looks just like that Animal Crossing New Horizons wants to accumulate record after record and, in this regard, in the last few hours it has been elected as the second best-selling video game ever in Japan.

With his seven and a half million copies sold, the exclusive Nintendo Switch has in fact managed to surpass even Super Mario Bros for Famicom and the old man Pokémon in the Gold and Silver editions. In short, it is an unprecedented success if we consider that the only title to have placed more copies in Japan was Pokémon Red / Blue / Green, which remains undefeated with its more than ten million copies.

Here is the complete ranking of the best-selling games ever in Japanese territory:

  1. Pokémon Red / Green / Blue (Game Boy) – 10,230,000
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 7,500,000
  3. Pokémon Gold / Silver (Game Boy Color) – 7.1710.000
  4. Super Mario Bros. (Famicom) – 6,810,000
  5. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) – 6,490,000
  6. Pokémon Diamond / Pearl (DS) – 5,850,000
  7. Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS) – 5,800,000
  8. Pokémon Black / White (DS) – 5,530,000
  9. Pokémon Ruby / Sapphire (GBA) – 5,400,000
  10. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS) – 5,330,000
  11. Brain Age 2 (DS) – 5,100,000
  12. Monster Hunter Freedom 3 (PSP) – 4,850,000
  13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) – 4,640,000
  14. New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Wii) – 4,630,000
  15. Pokémon X / Y (3DS) – 4,600,000
  16. Pokémon Sword / Shield (Switch) – 4,520,000
  17. Dragon Quest IX (DS) – 4,400,000
  18. Monster Hunter Freedom Unite (PSP) – 4,250,000
  19. Tetris (Game Boy) – 4,240,000
  20. Super Mario Land (Game Boy) – 4,190,000
READ:  Fortnite: the first package of Season 3 is available, Akhuleon arrives

We remind you that just a few days ago it was confirmed that Animal Crossing New Horizons is the second best-selling game ever.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.