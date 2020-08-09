Animal Crossing New Horizons is the second best-selling game ever in Japan

It looks just like that Animal Crossing New Horizons wants to accumulate record after record and, in this regard, in the last few hours it has been elected as the second best-selling video game ever in Japan.
With his seven and a half million copies sold, the exclusive Nintendo Switch has in fact managed to surpass even Super Mario Bros for Famicom and the old man Pokémon in the Gold and Silver editions. In short, it is an unprecedented success if we consider that the only title to have placed more copies in Japan was Pokémon Red / Blue / Green, which remains undefeated with its more than ten million copies.
Here is the complete ranking of the best-selling games ever in Japanese territory:
- Pokémon Red / Green / Blue (Game Boy) – 10,230,000
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 7,500,000
- Pokémon Gold / Silver (Game Boy Color) – 7.1710.000
- Super Mario Bros. (Famicom) – 6,810,000
- New Super Mario Bros. (DS) – 6,490,000
- Pokémon Diamond / Pearl (DS) – 5,850,000
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS) – 5,800,000
- Pokémon Black / White (DS) – 5,530,000
- Pokémon Ruby / Sapphire (GBA) – 5,400,000
- Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS) – 5,330,000
- Brain Age 2 (DS) – 5,100,000
- Monster Hunter Freedom 3 (PSP) – 4,850,000
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) – 4,640,000
- New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Wii) – 4,630,000
- Pokémon X / Y (3DS) – 4,600,000
- Pokémon Sword / Shield (Switch) – 4,520,000
- Dragon Quest IX (DS) – 4,400,000
- Monster Hunter Freedom Unite (PSP) – 4,250,000
- Tetris (Game Boy) – 4,240,000
- Super Mario Land (Game Boy) – 4,190,000
We remind you that just a few days ago it was confirmed that Animal Crossing New Horizons is the second best-selling game ever.
