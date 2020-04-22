Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best-selling game in history in a single month

Share it:

Beyond the total sales figures you have achieved Animal Crossing: New Horizons to this day (one month after launch), the fact that the vast majority were during the first 10 days it was on sale is striking. Well, that under normal conditions would not be news, since it is normal for a title to sell more the moment it reaches the market.

However, what is not normal is that those sales in just a few days correspond to a figure of more than 5 million copies (and digital). That has made the Nintendo title the best-selling game, in a single month, in the entire history of the industry.

It is evident that the coronavirus crisis has had a lot to do with it. With many people buying in digital format for the first confinement, and also for the simple fact of finding in video games a first-class entertainment these days when we have to be at home.

Anyway, it is a rule that can also be applied to other games that arrived at that time, such as DOOM Eternal, or also to those that arrived soon after, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake or Resident Evil 3 Remake. So Animal Crossing: New Horizons' record has even more merit.

Anyway, the figures of all these other games are also very remarkable. Without going any further, DOOM Eternal managed to sell three million copies in digital format during that same period of time (yes, it was also released on March 20, 2020).

And Half-Life: Alyx, which despite being a game desasaplanded for VR, managed to sell almost 1 million units during the month of March. All this, as reported by the Twinfinite media, with figures corresponding to the data published by SuperData, which has shared a study on digital sales during the month of March in the video game industry.