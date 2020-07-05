Animal Crossing New Horizons: is the backup feature closer?

Share it:

Just in time with the arrival of the first summer heat, Animal Crossing: New Horizons he refreshed himself by welcoming a free update that gave the Villagers the opportunity to dive, swim and dive into the waters of their islands.

Along with this unprecedented opportunity they also arrived an underwater ecosystem, new missions to carry out for Pascal, the pirate themed objects of Gulliver and more. The data miners, as usual, after analyzing the "visible" news, also took a look at the game code to look for some clues.

Ninji, for example, has found that some are found in the data Incomplete code strings related to the Backup feature. The whole text, in any case, is in Japanese, without even a word translated for other regions of the world. The feature is clearly incomplete and currently unusable, but at least we know that Nintendo is working on it.

If you play Animal Crossing New Horizons, you know that there is no way to secure your data on the cloud. The Kyoto house was considering the possibility of providing its Switch Online subscribers with a one-off data recovery function, without ever realizing it. In short, we must continue to wait, but it seems that something is finally moving.