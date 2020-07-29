Animal Crossing New Horizons: how to unlock the magic wand

Share it:

Stroll observing the sky in the starry nights of Animal Crossing: New Horizons it is not only relaxing and pleasant, but it is also necessary to obtain the Magic Wand, which in turn can be used to instantly change the clothes worn.

During the evenings when the sky of your island is crossed by the falling stars, you will have the opportunity to meet a special inhabitant, Celeste the Owl. At your first meeting, you will get the project for the Magic Wand, which requires a total of 3 normal Star Shards and a large Star Shard to be fabricated.

The process to obtain the star fragments is simple, but you will have to arm yourself with patience: during the nights when you can see the shooting stars, you will have to go outside and concentrate on observing the sky using the right stick. Remember to put down every tool you have in your hand, and press the A button to make a wish when you see a shooting star pass by. Once this is done, stroll around the island for a few minutes and try again, until you have expressed some other desire. Any wish expressed will turn into a fragment of a star, normal or large, which can be collected the next morning along the island beach. Consequently, in order to manufacture the Magic Wand you will need a minimum of 4 wishes expressed at 4 different stars, if you are lucky (the advice is to express at least twice the minimum desires needed, so as to have more chances of obtaining large fragments) .

The Star Wand that you have unlocked allows you to change clothes instantly that you wear, simply holding it in your hand: it is possible to register a total of 8 different attires that you can interchange at will thanks to your new magical powers. For to record a certain clothing, all you have to do is go to your wardrobe and select the option dedicated to changing the clothes of the wand: select a slot and press A, then choose the outfit to be assigned to the slot and press A again. to change the outfit equipped, simply equip the Magic Wand from the inventory, and hold down the A button while holding it: in this way you can scroll through the different registered outfits, and choose the one you like best.

