Animal Crossing New Horizons: how to get Acorns

With the arrival of autumn in the northern hemisphere of Animal Crossing New Horizons, new recipes will become available, allowing you to create new items typical of the current season. In this guide we will explain how to collect acorns, fundamental resources for the creation of many new objects.

First of all, we want to clarify that the acorns, as well as the pine cones and the new recipes, will be available only during the autumn season, which on Animal Crossing lasts from 1 September to 30 November for the Northern Hemisphere, e from 1 March to 31 May for the northern hemisphere.

During this time, acorns can be found on all hardwood trees on your island, be they fruit or simple, it will make no difference to your chances of finding what you are looking for. To make an acorn fall to the ground, so that you can then collect it, all you have to do is approach the tree and shake it, by pressing key A; not every time an acorn will fall, so you may have to repeat the process for a few times, but fear not: sooner or later an acorn should fall from any hardwood tree on the island, along with the classic sticks.

DIY recipes of the fall season can be found shooting down the balloons scattered around the island, collecting bottles stranded on the beaches, or thanks to the gifts that the other inhabitants of the island will give you from time to time. We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to collect pine cones. Have you already checked out the list of new fish, insects and sea creatures introduced with the September update?