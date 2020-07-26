Animal Crossing New Horizons: how to catch fast sea creatures

Share it:

The July update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced sea creatures, and the ability for players to swim and catch them. If you, however, you find it difficult to catch the fastest creatures, follow this guide to get some useful advice in order.

First you will need to get the necessary equipment to immerse yourself in the crystal clear waters of the island and swim: we are talking about moulting for diving, available for purchase in Tom Nook's store for the amount of 3000 little stars. Next, you will have to dive into the sea, and follow a rather particular fishing technique.

In fact, your ability as a swimmer will not guarantee you an opportunity to catch one of the fast sea creatures you are interested in, since, however quickly you can press the A button to swim faster, your goal will still move faster than you. Instead, the best strategy to grab the target is lurk in the water until you see theshadow of the creature with a small trail of air bubbles. At that point, head slowly and carefully towards it, so as not to frighten it, and after reaching it, press the Y button to dive and capture your target.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the guide to all the other sea creatures of the July update. Have you already read the guide to help Gulliver and get the Pirate Set?