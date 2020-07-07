Animal Crossing New Horizons: how to catch all the sea creatures in July

With the July 2020 update of Animal Crossing New Horizons the possibility of swimming and capturing a significant amount of sea creatures was introduced by exploring the waters surrounding the island. Let's find out the complete list of these fish and shellfish and how to add them to our collection.
First of all you have to get a diving suit, necessary to dive in the ocean. At this point dive into the water and go in search of the shadows accompanied by a series of bubbles, a signal that indicates a point with which you can interact to capture a marine creature.
Here are all the creatures available with details relating to the size of the shadow, their selling cost and the time of year when it is possible to catch them:
Wakame seaweed
- Months in which it can be found: from October to July in the northern hemisphere, from April to January in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 600 little stars
Sea pineapple
- Months in which it can be found: from April to August in the northern hemisphere, from October to February in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1,500 little stars
Sea cucumber
- Months in which it can be found: from November to April in the northern hemisphere, from May to October in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 500 little stars
Edible crab
- Months in which it can be found: from December to May in the northern hemisphere, from May to November in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1,900 little stars
Sea lives
- Months in which it can be found: from June to September in the northern hemisphere, from December to March in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 900 little stars
Dog tooth
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 600 little stars
Abalone
- Months in which it can be found: from June to January in the northern hemisphere, from December to July in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 2,000 little stars
Garden eel
- Months in which it can be found: from May to October in the northern hemisphere, from November to April in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Time: from 4:00 to 21:00
- Selling value: 1,100 little stars
Mediterranean lobster
- Months in which it can be found: from October to December in the northern hemisphere, from April to June in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Time: from 21:00 to 4:00
- Selling value: 5.000 little stars
Lobster
- Months in which it can be found: from December to January and from April to June in the northern hemisphere, from June to July and from October to December in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 4,500 little stars
Cozza
- Months in which it can be found: from June to December in the northern hemisphere, from December to June in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1,500 little stars
Sea urchin
- Months in which it can be found: from May to September in the northern hemisphere, from November to March in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1,700 little stars
Pinctada oyster
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 2,800 little stars
Turban snail
- Months in which it can be found: from March to May in the northern hemisphere, from September to December in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1.000 little stars
Snow crab
- Months in which it can be found: from November to April in the northern hemisphere, from May to October in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 6.000 little stars
Northern prawn
- Months in which it can be found: from September to February in the northern hemisphere, from March to August in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 1,400 little stars
Horseshoe crab
- Months in which it can be found: from July to September in the northern hemisphere, from January to March in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Time: from 21:00 to 4:00
- Selling value: 2,500 little stars
Hedgehog pencil
- Months in which it can be found: from May to September in the northern hemisphere, from November to March in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 2,000 little stars
Vampire squid
- Months in which it can be found: from May to August in the northern hemisphere, from November to February in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 10,000 little stars
Giant crab
- Months in which it can be found: from November to March in the northern hemisphere, from May to September in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 8.000 little stars
Praying Mantis
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 2,500 little stars
Firefly squid
- Months in which it can be found: from March to June in the northern hemisphere, from September to December in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Time: from 21:00 to 4:00
- Selling value: 1,400 little stars
Sea anemone
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 500 little stars
Oyster
- Months in which it can be found: from September to February in the northern hemisphere, from March to August in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1,100 little stars
Giant tridacna
- Months in which it can be found: from May to September in the northern hemisphere, from November to March in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 15.000 little stars
Sea piglet
- Months in which it can be found: from November to February in the northern hemisphere, from May to August in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Time: from 21:00 to 9:00 all day
- Selling value: 10,000 little stars
Aurelia jellyfish
- Months in which it can be found: from July to September in the northern hemisphere, from January to March in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 600 little stars
Scallop
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1,200 little stars
Nautilus
- Months in which it can be found: from March to June and from September to November in the Northern Hemisphere, from March to May and from September to November in the Southern Hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 1,800 little stars
Gazami crab
- Months in which it can be found: from June to November in the northern hemisphere, from January to May in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 2,200 little stars
Giant crab of Japan
- Months in which it can be found: from March to April in the northern hemisphere, from September to October in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 12.000 little stars
Flat worm
- Months in which it can be found: from August to September in the northern hemisphere, from February to March in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 700 little stars
Starfish
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 500 little stars
Nudibranchs
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 600 little stars
Whelk
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1.000 little stars
Octopus
- Months in which it can be found: any
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1,200 little stars
Octopus umbrella
- Months in which it can be found: from March to May in the northern hemisphere, from September to November in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 6.000 little stars
Black tiger shrimp
- Months in which it can be found: from June to September in the northern hemisphere, from December to March in the southern hemisphere
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 3,000 little stars
Giant isopod
- Months in which it can be found: from July to October in the northern hemisphere, from January to May in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Time: from 9:00 to 16:00 and from 21:00 to 4:00
- Selling value: 12.000 little stars
Venus basket
- Months in which it can be found: from October to February in the northern hemisphere, from April to August in the southern hemisphere
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 5.000 little stars
