Animal Crossing New Horizons: how to catch all the sea creatures in July

With the July 2020 update of Animal Crossing New Horizons the possibility of swimming and capturing a significant amount of sea creatures was introduced by exploring the waters surrounding the island. Let's find out the complete list of these fish and shellfish and how to add them to our collection.

First of all you have to get a diving suit, necessary to dive in the ocean. At this point dive into the water and go in search of the shadows accompanied by a series of bubbles, a signal that indicates a point with which you can interact to capture a marine creature.

Here are all the creatures available with details relating to the size of the shadow, their selling cost and the time of year when it is possible to catch them:

Wakame seaweed

Months in which it can be found: from October to July in the northern hemisphere, from April to January in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 600 little stars

Sea pineapple

Months in which it can be found: from April to August in the northern hemisphere, from October to February in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Now: all day

Selling value: 1,500 little stars

Sea cucumber

Months in which it can be found: from November to April in the northern hemisphere, from May to October in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 500 little stars

Edible crab

Months in which it can be found: from December to May in the northern hemisphere, from May to November in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 1,900 little stars

Sea lives

Months in which it can be found: from June to September in the northern hemisphere, from December to March in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 900 little stars

Dog tooth

Months in which it can be found: any

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Now: all day

Selling value: 600 little stars

Abalone

Months in which it can be found: from June to January in the northern hemisphere, from December to July in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 2,000 little stars

Garden eel

Months in which it can be found: from May to October in the northern hemisphere, from November to April in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Time: from 4:00 to 21:00

Selling value: 1,100 little stars

Mediterranean lobster

Months in which it can be found: from October to December in the northern hemisphere, from April to June in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Time: from 21:00 to 4:00

Selling value: 5.000 little stars

Lobster

Months in which it can be found: from December to January and from April to June in the northern hemisphere, from June to July and from October to December in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 4,500 little stars

Cozza

Months in which it can be found: from June to December in the northern hemisphere, from December to June in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 1,500 little stars

Sea urchin

Months in which it can be found: from May to September in the northern hemisphere, from November to March in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Now: all day

Selling value: 1,700 little stars

Pinctada oyster

Months in which it can be found: any

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Now: all day

Selling value: 2,800 little stars

Turban snail

Months in which it can be found: from March to May in the northern hemisphere, from September to December in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Now: all day

Selling value: 1.000 little stars

Snow crab

Months in which it can be found: from November to April in the northern hemisphere, from May to October in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 6.000 little stars

Northern prawn

Months in which it can be found: from September to February in the northern hemisphere, from March to August in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 1,400 little stars

Horseshoe crab

Months in which it can be found: from July to September in the northern hemisphere, from January to March in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Time: from 21:00 to 4:00

Selling value: 2,500 little stars

Hedgehog pencil

Months in which it can be found: from May to September in the northern hemisphere, from November to March in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 2,000 little stars

Vampire squid

Months in which it can be found: from May to August in the northern hemisphere, from November to February in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 10,000 little stars

Giant crab

Months in which it can be found: from November to March in the northern hemisphere, from May to September in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 8.000 little stars

Praying Mantis

Months in which it can be found: any

Shadow size in water: medium

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 2,500 little stars

Firefly squid

Months in which it can be found: from March to June in the northern hemisphere, from September to December in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Time: from 21:00 to 4:00

Selling value: 1,400 little stars

Sea anemone

Months in which it can be found: any

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 500 little stars

Oyster

Months in which it can be found: from September to February in the northern hemisphere, from March to August in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 1,100 little stars

Giant tridacna

Months in which it can be found: from May to September in the northern hemisphere, from November to March in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 15.000 little stars

Sea piglet

Months in which it can be found: from November to February in the northern hemisphere, from May to August in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Time: from 21:00 to 9:00 all day

Selling value: 10,000 little stars

Aurelia jellyfish

Months in which it can be found: from July to September in the northern hemisphere, from January to March in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 600 little stars

Scallop

Months in which it can be found: any

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 1,200 little stars

Nautilus

Months in which it can be found: from March to June and from September to November in the Northern Hemisphere, from March to May and from September to November in the Southern Hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 1,800 little stars

Gazami crab

Months in which it can be found: from June to November in the northern hemisphere, from January to May in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 2,200 little stars

Giant crab of Japan

Months in which it can be found: from March to April in the northern hemisphere, from September to October in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 12.000 little stars

Flat worm

Months in which it can be found: from August to September in the northern hemisphere, from February to March in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 700 little stars

Starfish

Months in which it can be found: any

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 500 little stars

Nudibranchs

Months in which it can be found: any

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Now: all day

Selling value: 600 little stars

Whelk

Months in which it can be found: any

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 1.000 little stars

Octopus

Months in which it can be found: any

Shadow size in water: medium

Now: all day

Selling value: 1,200 little stars

Octopus umbrella

Months in which it can be found: from March to May in the northern hemisphere, from September to November in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Now: all day

Selling value: 6.000 little stars

Black tiger shrimp

Months in which it can be found: from June to September in the northern hemisphere, from December to March in the southern hemisphere

Shadow size in water: medium

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 3,000 little stars

Giant isopod

Months in which it can be found: from July to October in the northern hemisphere, from January to May in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Time: from 9:00 to 16:00 and from 21:00 to 4:00

Selling value: 12.000 little stars

Venus basket

Months in which it can be found: from October to February in the northern hemisphere, from April to August in the southern hemisphere

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Now: all day

Selling value: 5.000 little stars

