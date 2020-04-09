Animal Crossing: New Horizons hints at the arrival of the cafeteria and art gallery

Share it:

The neighbors of Animal Crossing: New Horizons They have started talking to local players and characters that have not yet reached the exclusive title of Nintendo Switch; presumably implying that the next updates with new premises are very close.

For starters, one of the characters talks about Figaro, the delivery shop clerk like Animal Crossing: New Leaf, who has not yet made an appearance in this game. This may mean that you could return this business with the chance to give us a job and return to serve your favorite drinks to the neighbors.

References have also been made to the art gallery, another venue that does not exist on the islands of the players but that could well arrive through a new DLC in the coming weeks.

By references found in the game files it is believed that all these premises will open in the museum, because at the moment what has been found about them seems to link them to this place.

At the moment we will have to wait for official news to know when we can walk and interact with these new locations that will also come with new and well-known characters to continue expanding the hours of play and activities that we can do on our island or that of our friends.

