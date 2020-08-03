Animal Crossing New Horizons: guide to visit the Island of Dreams

Share it:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is preparing to welcome another character that the longtime players of the series will surely know: Luna makes his return, who with his hypnotic powers has the ability to transport players in Islands of Dreams during sleep.

How to access the Islands of Dreams

The process to access these oneiric worlds does not require particular premises, except for the subscription of your account to the Nintendo Online. After making sure that you meet this basic requirement, just lie down in any bed and choose to sleep, and you will enter the realm of dreams of Moon the Tapir. Once you get to this point, you will have to say "want to dream": a screen will appear in which you will have to insert one of the Access Codes of the island you want to visit. Once this is done, you will be transported to the dream version of the player's island whose code you have entered, similar to what happens when you take a plane to travel between the islands, but with some important differences:

you cannot fall asleep with a magic wand in your hand, therefore you will have to carefully choose the dress you want to use on the island that you will visit in a dream, since you will not have the opportunity to change your clothing

you can't bring anything with you on the island, let alone bring something back on yours

with you on the island, let alone bring something back on yours the only things you can take home with you as a "souvenir" of the visit are i projects on the Island Design Portal (if any)

How to share your access code

Creating a code to allow your friends to visit your island in a dream is quite simple: all you have to do is fall asleep, and once in the world of Luna select the second dialogue option, with which you will get the code to share. However, remember that in doing so you will only load the current state of the island, which is what will be viewed by visitors: in case you make changes that you want to share with your guests in a dream, you will have to return to Luna, always falling asleep, and update the data uploaded; you can do this little operation only once every day. Loading and updating your island will allow you to get some tickets to be exchanged with Mirco and Marco in exchange for small quantities of stars.

