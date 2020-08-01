Animal Crossing New Horizons: guide to insects, fish and sea creatures in August

As happens now every month, even in August Animal Crossing New Horizons is updated with a free update that introduces a series of new creatures that can be captured around their island. Let's find out the complete list of insects, fishes is sea creatures which can be found in the coming days.
Northern hemisphere
Insects
Migratory locust
- Location: on the ground
- Time: from 8:00 to 19:00
- Selling value: 600 little stars
Locust
- Location: on the ground
- Time: from 8:00 to 19:00
- Selling value: 160 little stars
Cicada sputacchina
- Position: on trees
- Time: from 8:00 to 17:00
- Selling value: 400 little stars
Fishes
Apalone ferox
- Size of the shadow in the water: large
- Location: river
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 3.750 little stars
Murena
- Shadow size in water: medium
- Position: sea
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 2,000 little stars
Race
- Shadow size in the water: very large
- Position: sea
- Time: from 4:00 to 21:00
- Selling value: 3,000 little stars
Marine creatures
Flat worm
- Size of the shadow in the water: small
- Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
- Selling value: 700 little stars
Southern hemisphere
Insects
Cicindela
- Location: on the ground
- Now: all day
- Selling value: 1,500 little stars
