Animal Crossing New Horizons: guide to insects, fish and sea creatures in August

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As happens now every month, even in August Animal Crossing New Horizons is updated with a free update that introduces a series of new creatures that can be captured around their island. Let's find out the complete list of insects, fishes is sea ​​creatures which can be found in the coming days.

Northern hemisphere

Insects

Migratory locust

Location: on the ground

Time: from 8:00 to 19:00

Selling value: 600 little stars

Locust

Location: on the ground

Time: from 8:00 to 19:00

Selling value: 160 little stars

Cicada sputacchina

Position: on trees

Time: from 8:00 to 17:00

Selling value: 400 little stars

Fishes

Apalone ferox

Size of the shadow in the water: large

Location: river

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 3.750 little stars

Murena

Shadow size in water: medium

Position: sea

Now: all day

Selling value: 2,000 little stars

Race

Shadow size in the water: very large

Position: sea

Time: from 4:00 to 21:00

Selling value: 3,000 little stars

Marine creatures

Flat worm

Size of the shadow in the water: small

Time: from 16:00 to 9:00

Selling value: 700 little stars

Southern hemisphere

Insects

Cicindela

Location: on the ground

Now: all day

Selling value: 1,500 little stars

Did you know that the Animal Crossing New Horizons summer update introduces the island backup?