Animal Crossing New Horizons: guide to insects, fish and sea creatures in August

July 31, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
As happens now every month, even in August Animal Crossing New Horizons is updated with a free update that introduces a series of new creatures that can be captured around their island. Let's find out the complete list of insects, fishes is sea ​​creatures which can be found in the coming days.

Northern hemisphere

Insects

Migratory locust

  • Location: on the ground
  • Time: from 8:00 to 19:00
  • Selling value: 600 little stars

Locust

  • Location: on the ground
  • Time: from 8:00 to 19:00
  • Selling value: 160 little stars

Cicada sputacchina

  • Position: on trees
  • Time: from 8:00 to 17:00
  • Selling value: 400 little stars

Fishes

Apalone ferox

  • Size of the shadow in the water: large
  • Location: river
  • Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
  • Selling value: 3.750 little stars

Murena

  • Shadow size in water: medium
  • Position: sea
  • Now: all day
  • Selling value: 2,000 little stars

Race

  • Shadow size in the water: very large
  • Position: sea
  • Time: from 4:00 to 21:00
  • Selling value: 3,000 little stars
Marine creatures

Flat worm

  • Size of the shadow in the water: small
  • Time: from 16:00 to 9:00
  • Selling value: 700 little stars

Southern hemisphere

Insects

Cicindela

  • Location: on the ground
  • Now: all day
  • Selling value: 1,500 little stars

