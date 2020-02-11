Animal Crossing New Horizons for Switch: Nintendo unveils a new feature

Share it:

The new update to the Animal Crossing New Horizons card on the official Nintendo website confirms the presence of a feature not yet revealed in the next chapter of the Villager adventure coming to Switch.

According to the official Nintendo portal, the new exclusive of the Kyoto house will boast support for theNintendo Switch Online mobile app. The application, rarely used to date by the Japanese gaming giant, allows access to additional features for chat and, more generally, for communication between users of the same game.

In the small list of titles compatible with the NSO app we find Splatoon 2 is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, albeit with different ways and "content improvements" ranging from access to SplatNet viewing detailed statistics, such as scheduled map rotation or reading developer service communications.

Official support for the Nintendo Switch Online app by Animal Crossing New Horizons, as a result, may result in the addition of accessory functions in addition to access to voice chat. To get a clearer picture of the situation, we just have to wait for the release of the new Animal Crossing for Switch, scheduled here in Italy for March 20. In the meantime, we refer you to the unboxing video of the Nintendo Switch bundle with Animal Crossing New Horizons.